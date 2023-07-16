Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,956.87 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $26,956.87 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

