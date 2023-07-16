Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,743.99

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00010927 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $28,743.99 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

