Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $587.34 billion and $8.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $30,227.89 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00850058 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00122746 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019408 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,430,425 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
