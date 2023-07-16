BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $99.35

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $804,676.14 and approximately $99.35 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,279.01 or 1.00046307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04517315 USD and is up 16.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $32.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

