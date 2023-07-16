BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $728.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $678.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.15.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.