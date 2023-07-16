Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAQ. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue World Acquisition by 678.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 174,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAQ remained flat at $10.64 during midday trading on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.