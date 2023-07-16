BMO Capital Markets Lowers Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

AAVVF opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.90. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

