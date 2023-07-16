BNP Paribas Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $92.91.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

