Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.