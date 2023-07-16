Bray Capital Advisors Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $546.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.