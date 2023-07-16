BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Raised to $8.00

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE BV opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.67 million, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.65 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

About BrightView

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

