Broadview Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,747 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,052. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

