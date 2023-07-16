Brokerages Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target at $3.64

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.66 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,911,172 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $931,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

