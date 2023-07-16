Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$61.66

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at C$51.67 on Friday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3202341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

