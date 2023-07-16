Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,850.00.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BZLFY opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

