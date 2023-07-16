Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) versus CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) Financial Survey

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CannLabs has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus target price of $84.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3,869.04%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannLabs and Burning Rock Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech $81.66 million 2.69 -$140.82 million ($1.25) -1.71

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech -157.30% -72.57% -54.29%

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; and OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC. In addition, the company provides ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and brPROPHET, a pre-operative ctDNA detection and post-operative MRD calling for relapsed patients. Further, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China; and collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. Additionally, the company offers OncoMaster, an automatic NGS data analysis and report interpretation machine for in-hospital model. Burning Rock Biotech Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

