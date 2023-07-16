Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 259 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,587. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,563. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

