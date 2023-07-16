Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $451.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $453.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

