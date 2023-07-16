Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,383.60

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,383.60 ($43.53) and traded as low as GBX 3,270 ($42.07). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,330 ($42.84), with a volume of 18,655 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,383.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,483.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.60.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.20 ($0.63) per share. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is currently 967.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

About Caledonia Investments

In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($44.45), for a total transaction of £161,072.10 ($207,219.99). Corporate insiders own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.