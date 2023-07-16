Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 4.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

