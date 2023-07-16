Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

