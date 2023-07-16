Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.17).

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 78,468 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $469,238.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,207,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,201,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 203,468 shares of company stock worth $1,116,389. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.