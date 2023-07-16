Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,585 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 275.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

MDT traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

