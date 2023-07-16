Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,120. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.94.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

