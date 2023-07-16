Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Update

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the June 15th total of 704,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 766,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 410,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,540,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Carrols Restaurant Group

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

