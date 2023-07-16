Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 4.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $255.62 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.82.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

