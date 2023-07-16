Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) PT Raised to C$2.00

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
