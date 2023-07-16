Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.73.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.520442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

