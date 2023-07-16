Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Critical Review

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -30.72% -6.24% -4.94% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $781.50 million 1.78 -$77.21 million ($1.09) -5.83 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 5.49 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares Centerra Gold and China Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Centerra Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

