Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

