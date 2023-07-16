Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.75 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

