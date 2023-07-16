Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

