Citigroup Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $89.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

General Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GM opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

