Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLVRW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.