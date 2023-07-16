Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCA. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$68.43 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.00 and a twelve month high of C$87.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.08. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of C$736.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.0588235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total transaction of C$2,642,825.03. Insiders own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

