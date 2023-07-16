Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Up 605.1% in June

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 605.1% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 163,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.