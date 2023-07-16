Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Up 605.1% in June

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 605.1% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of UTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 163,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.39.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
