Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 114,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,034,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,321. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.