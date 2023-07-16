Colorado Capital Management Inc. Invests $268,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,054,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,130,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $316.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.42. The company has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

