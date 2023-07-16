Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in June

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,469,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 1,566,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Columbia Care Price Performance

Columbia Care stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc engages in cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.

