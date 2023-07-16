Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in June

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,469,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 1,566,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Columbia Care Price Performance
Columbia Care stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.23.
About Columbia Care
