Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $599.10 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $77.19 or 0.00254687 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $599.10 million and approximately $237.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00048989 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031189 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,761,485 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

