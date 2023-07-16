Conflux (CFX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $581.74 million and $30.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,142.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00312803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00853791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00548083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00122460 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,070,768,381 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,070,511,846.795098 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19213065 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $68,573,386.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

