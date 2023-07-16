ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $127.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of COP opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

