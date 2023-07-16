Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Update

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSTA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $408,000.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.