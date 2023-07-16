Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock remained flat at $17.60 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Consumers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

