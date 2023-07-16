Contrasting Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) and Its Peers

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) is one of 274 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Financiero Inbursa to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors 35.44% 10.68% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A 0.75 Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors $3.08 billion $770.19 million 273.77

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Inbursa. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays an annual dividend of C$0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Inbursa 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors 1057 3004 2978 13 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.76%. Given Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Inbursa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Grupo Financiero Inbursa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Inbursa rivals beat Grupo Financiero Inbursa on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. The company was formerly known as Promotora Carso SA de CV and changed its name to Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. in 1992. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

