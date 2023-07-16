Contrasting iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iCAD has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 94.03%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

32.3% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -0.59 iCAD $27.94 million 1.83 -$13.66 million ($0.54) -3.72

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -820.79% iCAD -53.01% -37.50% -25.58%

Summary

iCAD beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About iCAD

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.