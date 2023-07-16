Contrasting PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) & Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Bellway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PulteGroup and Bellway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $16.23 billion 1.13 $2.62 billion $11.62 7.10 Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.22

Dividends

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bellway pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bellway pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PulteGroup has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PulteGroup and Bellway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 0 3 13 0 2.81 Bellway 0 3 1 0 2.25

PulteGroup presently has a consensus price target of $73.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.28%. Bellway has a consensus price target of $2,575.67, indicating a potential upside of 9,467.86%. Given Bellway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bellway is more favorable than PulteGroup.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 16.22% 31.03% 18.38% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PulteGroup beats Bellway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2022, it controlled 211,112 lots, of which 108,848 were owned and 102,264 were under land option agreements. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

