Cormark Boosts Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target to C$2.45

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday.

TSE CET opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.96.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of C$128.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1769723 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

