Credit Suisse Group Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $120.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.34.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

