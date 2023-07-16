Credit Suisse Group Raises Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $47.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CL King started coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.27.

Cognex Stock Down 0.9 %

CGNX stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

